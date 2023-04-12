Facts

19:32 12.04.2023

Zelenskyy awarded highest state awards of Chechen Republic in exile

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the highest state awards from the government of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria in exile - the Order Honor of the Nation (Qoman Sij) and the Order of Dzhokhar Dudayev.

The head of the Ukrainian state was honored for outstanding merits and selfless actions for the sake of freedom and democracy throughout the world and for personal merits to the Chechen people, the presidential press service said.

"His political firmness and loyalty to his native country managed to rally the people of Ukraine in the face of the looming threat from the age-old enemy in the form of Russia and its bloodthirsty monsters who seized power by terrorist methods," reads the resolution signed by head of the government of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria in exile Akhmed Zakayev on November 27 last year.

Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov personally presented the awards to the President.

The Order of Dzhokhar Dudayev is awarded to the knights of the Honor of the Nation order. Chechen politicians Aslan Maskhadov and Zelimkhan Yandarbiyev, as well as Lithuanian statesman Vytautas Landsbergis, are currently awarded this order.

