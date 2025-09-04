Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:39 04.09.2025

URCS receives Friend of the Singapore Red Cross award

1 min read
URCS receives Friend of the Singapore Red Cross award
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/DotsenkoMaksym

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has received an award in Singapore.

"The Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross, Maksym Dotsenko, received an honorary award - the Friend of the Singapore Red Cross award. The award was presented by the President of Singapore and the Patron of the Singapore Red Cross, Tharman Shanmugaratnam," the URCS reported on Facebook.

According to Dotsenko, this award is not only an appreciation of the work of the URCS, but also a recognition of the support and solidarity of the international humanitarian community with Ukraine.

"I thank every volunteer and URCS employee - this award belongs to all of us," she said.

Tags: #awards #dotsenko #urcs #singapore

