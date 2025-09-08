Budanov visits wounded intelligence officers, presents awards to soldiers

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

On the eve of Military Intelligence Day, which is celebrated on September 7, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov visited one of the treatment facilities where wounded intelligence officers are being treated.

The head of the Main Intelligence Agency presented the soldiers with state and departmental awards, as well as valuable gifts.

"However, according to the fighters themselves, the most important thing for them was sincere human communication with the intelligence chief. Budanov personally talked to each defender, asking about their health and needs," the health facility said on its website.

"Our greatest dream is a quick victory," the soldiers replied, and then asked to take a joint photo.

Budanov also expressed gratitude to the hospital's medical staff for their selfless work. The hospital director, for his part, thanked the Intelligence Agency for its constant support and assistance.