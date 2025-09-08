Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:14 08.09.2025

Budanov visits wounded intelligence officers, presents awards to soldiers

1 min read
Budanov visits wounded intelligence officers, presents awards to soldiers
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

On the eve of Military Intelligence Day, which is celebrated on September 7, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov visited one of the treatment facilities where wounded intelligence officers are being treated.

The head of the Main Intelligence Agency presented the soldiers with state and departmental awards, as well as valuable gifts.

"However, according to the fighters themselves, the most important thing for them was sincere human communication with the intelligence chief. Budanov personally talked to each defender, asking about their health and needs," the health facility said on its website.

"Our greatest dream is a quick victory," the soldiers replied, and then asked to take a joint photo.

Budanov also expressed gratitude to the hospital's medical staff for their selfless work. The hospital director, for his part, thanked the Intelligence Agency for its constant support and assistance.

Tags: #hospital #intelligence #awards

MORE ABOUT

18:14 08.09.2025
Zelenskyy awards military personnel on occasion of Military Intelligence Day

Zelenskyy awards military personnel on occasion of Military Intelligence Day

13:21 08.09.2025
Ukrainian cyber unit blocks Russian fuel cards, takes down hostile websites

Ukrainian cyber unit blocks Russian fuel cards, takes down hostile websites

10:39 04.09.2025
URCS receives Friend of the Singapore Red Cross award

URCS receives Friend of the Singapore Red Cross award

15:07 27.08.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates rehabilitation equipment to Zaporizhia Regional Clinical Hospital

Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates rehabilitation equipment to Zaporizhia Regional Clinical Hospital

19:28 29.07.2025
Intelligence Agency: Reports of supposedly secret meeting of Ukrainian reps with US, UK delegations are part of Russia's disinformation

Intelligence Agency: Reports of supposedly secret meeting of Ukrainian reps with US, UK delegations are part of Russia's disinformation

20:42 18.07.2025
UK imposes sanctions on three units of Russia's GRU, 18 of their agents

UK imposes sanctions on three units of Russia's GRU, 18 of their agents

19:48 15.07.2025
Intelligence Agency cyber specialists paralyze operation of one of major UAV manufacturers in Russia

Intelligence Agency cyber specialists paralyze operation of one of major UAV manufacturers in Russia

09:45 02.07.2025
Russian troops shell hospital in Kherson, eight people injured

Russian troops shell hospital in Kherson, eight people injured

16:44 21.06.2025
Estonian intelligence: Russia not capable of operational breakthrough on any front; Ukrainian armed forces able to control pressure

Estonian intelligence: Russia not capable of operational breakthrough on any front; Ukrainian armed forces able to control pressure

20:18 13.06.2025
Zelenskyy awards soldiers with highest state awards

Zelenskyy awards soldiers with highest state awards

HOT NEWS

UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

Yermak and Rubio discuss security guarantees and defense support for Ukraine

Russians concentrating strikes against our energy sector, response will follow

Detained NABU officer part of Russian agent network – SBU

Deep strike missiles hit 60 targets in Russia during August – Syrsky

LATEST

Yermak holds video call with national security advisers of UK, Germany, Italy, France

'Madyar's Birds' strike Vtorovo pumping station in Russia's Vladimir region

UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

Beijing can stop war, but for now it is more profitable for it to observe

DeepState data: Invaders' advance stabilizes last week, but 'gray zone' expands significantly

Yermak and Rubio discuss security guarantees and defense support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparing for next year within budget possibilities

Zelenskyy, Shmyhal set priorities for next year

Russians concentrating strikes against our energy sector, response will follow

Russia's terror against Ukraine reachess new level - Austrian FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger

AD
AD