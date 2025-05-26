Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to servicemembers of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, who recently celebrated their professional holiday.

“Servicemembers of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection are involved in our combat operations across the entire active front – from the Mykolaiv region to the Kursk region,” Zelenskyy said during the awards ceremony.

He thanked the soldiers of the State Special Communications Service for the combat results of the strike UAV units, as well as for restoring communications in the combat zone and in frontline areas.

Those present observed a minute of silence in memory of all the fallen soldiers of the State Special Communications Service.

According to the presidential press service, Zelenskyy awarded the warriors of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection with the Orders of Danylo Halytskyi, as well as the medals For Military Service to Ukraine, For Impeccable Service (III class), and To the Defender of the Motherland.