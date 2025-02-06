Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:23 06.02.2025

Zelenskyy presents state awards to participants of Kursk operation, grants Ukrainian citizenship to foreign soldiers

1 min read
Zelenskyy presents state awards to participants of Kursk operation, grants Ukrainian citizenship to foreign soldiers
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to participants of the military operation in Kursk region of the Russian Federation, and also granted Ukrainian citizenship to military personnel from other countries.

“The Kursk operation clearly demonstrates the essence of the ‘peace through strength’ principle … Today, I am honored to recognize our best warriors with state awards of Ukraine, and we also continue our new tradition—the tradition of gratitude to those who chose Ukraine and are fighting for our independence alongside Ukrainians—the tradition of gratitude through granting them Ukrainian citizenship,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

According to the President, “the aggressor and criminal can and should be fought in their own home.” “The occupier can and should be confronted on their own territory. And this is not only fair, but also effective—for protecting lives in our country and across Europe,” Zelenskyy added.

#zelenskyy #awards

