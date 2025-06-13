Zelenskyy awards soldiers with highest state awards

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the highest state awards to military personnel and handed over the "Golden Star" orders to the relatives of the fallen Heroes, who were awarded this title posthumously.

The Head of State said that since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 113,000 Ukrainian defenders from various components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine have been awarded orders and medals, most of them for participating in battles.

"Behind each such combat award is the story of a warrior, the story of the struggle against circumstances, the story of the struggle against evil, the fight against the occupier. And behind all such Ukrainian awards of ours is the story of a state that many in the world wrote off and which was once ignored, but which, despite everything, has persevered and daily defends its right to life and the right to independence," Zelenskyy said in Telegram channel on Friday.

In addition, the president awarded the defenders with the "Cross of Military Merit," the orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, the orders "For Courage" and the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine."

Corresponding decrees of the President of Ukraine No. 409/2025 and No. 410/2025 of June 13 were published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state.