Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:18 13.06.2025

Zelenskyy awards soldiers with highest state awards

2 min read
Zelenskyy awards soldiers with highest state awards
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the highest state awards to military personnel and handed over the "Golden Star" orders to the relatives of the fallen Heroes, who were awarded this title posthumously.

The Head of State said that since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 113,000 Ukrainian defenders from various components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine have been awarded orders and medals, most of them for participating in battles.

"Behind each such combat award is the story of a warrior, the story of the struggle against circumstances, the story of the struggle against evil, the fight against the occupier. And behind all such Ukrainian awards of ours is the story of a state that many in the world wrote off and which was once ignored, but which, despite everything, has persevered and daily defends its right to life and the right to independence," Zelenskyy said in Telegram channel on Friday.

In addition, the president awarded the defenders with the "Cross of Military Merit," the orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, the orders "For Courage" and the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine."

Corresponding decrees of the President of Ukraine No. 409/2025 and No. 410/2025 of June 13 were published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state.

Tags: #zelenskyy #awards #military

MORE ABOUT

20:53 13.06.2025
Zelenskyy accepts credentials from ambassadors of Kazakhstan, Austria

Zelenskyy accepts credentials from ambassadors of Kazakhstan, Austria

21:07 12.06.2025
Trump sees that Russia is not entirely honest about war – Zelenskyy

Trump sees that Russia is not entirely honest about war – Zelenskyy

20:40 12.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss details of negotiation activity

Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss details of negotiation activity

11:16 12.06.2025
Zelenskyy on Trump's criticism: I’ll take it all right if it brings the war closer to an end

Zelenskyy on Trump's criticism: I’ll take it all right if it brings the war closer to an end

20:49 11.06.2025
Odesa is target for Russia, we need long-term guarantees of protection – Zelenskyy

Odesa is target for Russia, we need long-term guarantees of protection – Zelenskyy

20:33 11.06.2025
Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

14:59 11.06.2025
Part of solutions for development of military AI already working in Ukraine - Yermak

Part of solutions for development of military AI already working in Ukraine - Yermak

20:29 10.06.2025
Zelenskyy on attacks: Disasters are meaning of Russians' existence, they must be stopped

Zelenskyy on attacks: Disasters are meaning of Russians' existence, they must be stopped

20:11 10.06.2025
Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

20:09 10.06.2025
There is info about spread of Russian-Iranian drone technology to North Korea – Zelenskyy

There is info about spread of Russian-Iranian drone technology to North Korea – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

AFU General Staff denies info about crossing of administrative border between Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions by occupiers

In France, four died, at least 30 injured in bus accident involving Ukrainians – MFA

Bodies of 1,200 servicemen returned to Ukraine

NABU exposes corruption scheme involving Ministry of Regional Development, top officials

EU extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 2027

LATEST

Zhovkva holds meeting with Secretary General of Intl Chamber of Commerce, discusses reconstruction of facilities affected by Russian shelling

Elderly woman dies as result of hostile attack in Zaporizhia – local authorities

Пожилая женщина погибла из-за вражеской атаки на Запорожье - ОВА

Educational Ombudsman advocates for resumption of competitions for school principals, except in occupied, frontline territories

Russian Foreign Ministry makes statement on Middle East, but forgets to look in mirror – Tykhy

SBU transfers Sea Baby to Museum of History in Second World War

National Security Committee recommends Rada to amend law on one-time cash assistance to dependents of deceased serviceman

US Congressional Committee approves defense budget bill without $300 mln aid package for Ukraine

AFU General Staff denies info about crossing of administrative border between Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions by occupiers

Estonia delivers more artillery ammunition to Ukraine

AD
AD