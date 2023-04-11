More than 11 mln people cross Ukrainian-Polish border since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

More than 11 million people have crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 87% of them are women and children, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Poland to the EU has reported.

“Today, the number of persons who have crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border since the beginning of the Russian aggression has exceeded 11 million. Around 87 percent of them are women and children. All those fleeing the war will find shelter and all the help they need in Poland,” it said on Twitter.