Ukraine focuses on dialog and cooperation, not on introducing restrictions on trade with Poland – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine will not impose restrictions on the import of agricultural products due to tensions with Poland. Instead, it will engage in dialogue and seek opportunities to work without limitations, according to Taras Vysotsky, the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, during a national telethon broadcast.

"There is an ongoing discussion regarding trade with the European Union and Poland. It is essential to understand that free trade benefits all participants. In the medium and long term, this has a positive economic impact. Restrictions should only be imposed in extreme cases. Certainly, we need to maintain dialogue and explore ways to work without limitations," he said.

Vysotsky emphasized that trade in agricultural products differs from other goods. According to his information, Ukraine's total agricultural exports in March 2024 were $2 billion. During the same period, the import of all agricultural products, including seeds and other goods, reached approximately $700 million from all countries, including Poland.

"Our balance is positive, and the surplus is favorable. We export three times more than we import," said the Deputy Minister.

Despite discussions and challenges at the Ukrainian-Polish border, the export of Ukrainian agricultural products through Poland exceeds imports from Poland, Vysotsky said.

"We are committed to dialogue and supporting free trade. It provides confidence, predictability for businesses, and opportunities for investment and growth. We are confident that, from Ukraine's perspective, this growth can surpass import growth because we have significant potential," he said.

Vysotsky also reminded that ongoing dialogues between the governments of Ukraine and Poland, as well as agricultural ministries and relevant associations of both countries, aim to address all disagreements, including border complexities, and foster cooperation.