Polish citizen, who offered Russian special services assassination attempt on President of Ukraine, detained

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) and Polish law enforcement officers have exposed a Polish citizen who offered Russian military intelligence to plan an assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the press service of the SBU reports.

"According to the investigation, the defendant's intention was to collect and transfer information about the security of the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport to the aggressor country. This was, among other things, to help the Russian special services plan a possible assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his stay in Poland," reads a message published on the SBU Telegram channel on Thursday.