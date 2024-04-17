Facts

10:43 17.04.2024

Blockade of cargo moving from Poland to Ukraine resumes near Korczowa-Krakovets BCP

Blockade of cargo moving from Poland to Ukraine resumes near Korczowa-Krakovets BCP

At the Korczowa-Krakovets border crossing point (BCP) from the Polish side, there will be a blockade of cargo entering Ukraine from 9:00 on April 18 until 9:00 on April 20, as reported by the State Customs Service via Telegram.

The passage capacity will be limited to one vehicle per hour, but this restriction does not apply to humanitarian and military cargoes.

According to information from the Polish side, there is likely to be a temporary halt in cargo entry into Ukraine during the specified period. However, this measure will not affect humanitarian and military shipments.

Passenger transport (including cars and buses) will continue to operate without hindrance in both directions.

 

