Facts

13:55 29.04.2024

Ukrainian-Polish border unlocked, talks on cooperation in agricultural sector to continue in summer

1 min read

All border crossing points (BCPs) on the Ukrainian-Polish border were unblocked overnight from Sunday to Monday, announced Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solsky.

"We express our gratitude to the Polish Ministry for constructive work on unblocking the border, as well as to the industry associations of both countries. The negotiations, which continued, were difficult, but the main thing is that we have a result," the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy quoted him as saying during online negotiations on Monday.

According to the announcement, negotiations between the ministries and associations will continue. The parties agreed to exchange figures on agricultural produce transit monthly to monitor the situation.

The next meeting of the agricultural ministers of Ukraine and Poland is scheduled for May 7. The conditions for cooperation between the agricultural sectors of the two countries in the summer will be discussed at this meeting.

