18:27 16.05.2024

UN condemns Russia's attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv region: Civilians must not be a target

UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown condemns attacks in Kherson city and Kharkiv region, as a result of which dozens of civilians were wounded.

"Today, additional devastating news, this time in Kherson City, where dozens of civilians, including two children, suffered injuries from strikes. Homes and an education facility were hit yet again in this war-ravaged city," she said in a statement on Thursday.

The UN Coordinator noted that this comes a day after she came back from Kharkiv, where she "saw the appalling consequences of the intensified attacks by the Russian Federation's Armed Forces on thousands of people who had to flee for their lives, leaving everything they own behind."

The humanitarian community is working tirelessly to support people amid this human tragedy, Brown said.

"International humanitarian law must be respected. The safety of civilians, homes, schools and hospitals must be ensured. They are not a target," she said.

