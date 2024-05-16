Invaders fire at Vovchansk hromada with cluster munitions, five people injured, incl head of town administration – Synehubov

Head of Vovchansk town military administration and four other people were injured as a result of the shelling of the territory of Vovchansk merged territorial community (hromada) by Russian occupiers with cluster munitions, head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said on Thursday.

"The occupiers barbarously attacked cluster munitions in the village of Vovchansk hromada in broad daylight, when dozens of people are escaping from shelling, volunteers and civilian emergency services are working. Five people were injured: two medics, two drivers, the head of Vovchansk town military administration was injured," Synehubov wrote on Telegram.