Facts

19:34 10.04.2023

Rada intends to include history of Ukraine, foreign language in final certification for general secondary education

1 min read

The Verkhovna Rada intends to include in the state final certification the history of Ukraine and foreign languages, except for the language of the aggressor people.

Some 303 deputies voted for corresponding bill No. 9046 "On Amendments to the law ‘On Full General Secondary Education" regarding mandatory learning outcomes’" at the first reading at a plenary session on Monday, parliamentarian Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) said on Telegram.

The bill proposes to establish (in Article 17 of the law) that at each level of complete general secondary education, not only the results of training in the state language and mathematics, but also the results of training in the history of Ukraine and a foreign language (except for the language of the state recognized by the Verkhovna Rada as the aggressor state or the occupier-state).

The bill also proposes in Article 44 of the law to establish that state certification standards should provide for fluency in the state language, the necessary level of mathematical competence, knowledge of the history of Ukraine, foreign language proficiency by all students of the educational institution who are completing a full general secondary education.

Tags: #rada #education #certification

