Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
19:27 21.05.2025

Diia.Osvita launches ‘Skills Bytes’ section in video tutorial format

Diia.Osvita launches ‘Skills Bytes’ section in video tutorial format

The Diia.Osvita platform is launching a new section ‘Skills Bytes’ in the form of short video tutorials for daily development, with about 200 educational bytes of video already available, according to the CDTO Campus website.

‘That is why we are launching training on Diia.Osvita in a convenient byte format. The platform now offers about 200 byte videos on the most relevant topics, from artificial intelligence and online security to entrepreneurship and programming. Each video in the section is a practical insight or a key aspect of a skill that can be applied immediately,’ said Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development, Minister of Digital Transformation.

The release states that content with key ideas from the national educational GovTech project CDTO Campus, which trains digital leaders in the public sector, is already available. 

In the future, the platform should be integrated with the platform user's digital skills passport, which will be able to automatically recommend bytes based on a personal educational trajectory, track the progress of specific competencies and create individual sets of bytes for personal needs.

