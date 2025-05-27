Govt increases lower limit of tariff categories for heads of kindergartens, out-of-school education from 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has provided for an increase in the lower limit of tariff categories for heads of preschool and out-of-school education institutions from January 1, 2026.

According to the Ministry of Education, in order to implement the provisions of the Law On preschool education and other laws in the field of education, the government adopted a resolution On Amendments to Appendix 2 to Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1298 of August 30, 2002, which provides for an increase in tariff categories for music directors, physical education instructors of preschool education institutions to 10-14 tariff categories; increasing the lower limit of tariff categories for heads of preschool and out-of-school education institutions; determining the remuneration (tariff categories) for the head of an internal structural unit of a general secondary education institution (preschool unit, out-of-school unit, boarding school, boarding school) at the level of 13-15 tariff categories; harmonizing the names of educational institutions with the terminology established by the current legislation of Ukraine.

It is noted that the above changes will come into force on January 1, 2026.

"Instead, the founders of state and municipal preschool education institutions can use the right granted to them by the Law of Ukraine On preschool education and already now establish official salaries for employees of preschool education institutions in an amount exceeding the amount determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," the department said.