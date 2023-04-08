Facts

15:48 08.04.2023

SBU eliminates three more schemes of evasion from mobilization: head of military medical commission, lawyer among detainees

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has blocked three more schemes of evasion of Ukrainian citizens from mobilization in war conditions, the SBU reported.

"As a result of investigative and operational measures, five organizers of transactions were informed of suspicion. They suggested that the conscripts avoid mobilization on the basis of forged documents and by illegally crossing the border. The cost of ‘services’ ranged from $3,000 to $6,000. The amount depended on the urgency of ‘resolving the issue,’" the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

As specified, two criminal schemes have been exposed in Kyiv. The first one was organized by the chairman of the military medical commission of one of the districts of the capital. For money, he unreasonably issued to his "clients" documents on removal from military registration for health reasons. The lawbreaker was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of illegal benefits by an official).

The third scheme was set up by the head of one of the pseudo-charitable organizations, who offered citizens to leave Ukraine as drivers of humanitarian transportation.

According to the SBU, a local lawyer and the owner of the hotel, who herself was looking for "candidates" to escape abroad, was detained in Zakarpattia region. The lawbreakers tried to smuggle the conscripts to the EU outside the checkpoints.

Now the defendants have been notofied of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations); Part 3 of Article 332 (illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine).

 

