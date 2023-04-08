Facts

13:11 08.04.2023

AFU eliminates about 570 occupiers, three tanks, one aircraft destroyed in past 24 hours

1 min read
During the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 570 military personnel of the Russian Army, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, one air defense system, and one aircraft, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 8, 2023 approximately amounted to: about 177,680 of military personnel (plus 570) people, 3,636 tanks (plus three) units, 7,020 armored combat vehicles (plus four) units, 2,727 artillery systems (plus five) units, 533 MLRS units, 282 units of air defense equipment (plus one) unit, 307 aircraft units (plus one), 292 helicopters, 2,298 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus seven), 911 cruise missiles, 18 ships, 5,599 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 12) units, and 304 special equipment units," the message posted on Facebook says.

