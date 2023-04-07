Facts

19:47 07.04.2023

France, China support all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine based on intl law, principles of UN Charter - joint statement

2 min read
France, China support all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine based on intl law, principles of UN Charter - joint statement

Following the talks in China, Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron released a joint statement in which they opposed the use of nuclear weapons and expressed support for efforts to restore peace in Ukraine on the basis of international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

As stated in one of the provisions of the statement published on the website of the Elysee Palace, France and China believe that differences and disputes between states should be resolved peacefully - through dialogue and consultations.

In addition, France and China reaffirmed their support for the Joint Statement of the Heads of State and Government of China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States of January 3, 2022 on the prevention of nuclear war.

“As this statement reminds us, "nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought." The two countries urge to refrain from any actions that may exacerbate the risk of tension,” the text of the document says.

In addition, the two countries opposed armed attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities, and support the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in its efforts to promote nuclear safety and protect peaceful nuclear installations, including ensuring the safety and security of the Zaporizhia NPP.

Another provision indicates that France and China emphasize the importance of strict compliance by all parties with the norms of international humanitarian law. They call, in particular, to protect women and children affected by war, to increase humanitarian aid to conflict zones, as well as to ensure safe, rapid and unhindered access of humanitarian aid in accordance with international obligations.

France and China will hold annual meetings of the two heads of state.

As reported, at the invitation of the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron visited China from April 5-7, 2023.

Tags: #peace #china #statement

MORE ABOUT

14:25 04.04.2023
European Commission's President to call Zelenskyy before her visit to China

European Commission's President to call Zelenskyy before her visit to China

16:31 27.03.2023
China doesn’t support Russia's decision to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

China doesn’t support Russia's decision to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

20:49 23.03.2023
Talk between Zelenskyy, Xi Jinping planned, President's Office, MFA involved in organization - Podoliak

Talk between Zelenskyy, Xi Jinping planned, President's Office, MFA involved in organization - Podoliak

11:36 20.03.2023
Danilov: Key point of Chinese peace plan should be withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine

Danilov: Key point of Chinese peace plan should be withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine

19:19 17.03.2023
Stefanchuk at meeting with Chinese ambassador: It's important that China doesn't help Russia bypass sanctions, limits trade with it

Stefanchuk at meeting with Chinese ambassador: It's important that China doesn't help Russia bypass sanctions, limits trade with it

20:15 16.03.2023
Ukrainian, Chinese FMs discuss importance of principle of territorial integrity

Ukrainian, Chinese FMs discuss importance of principle of territorial integrity

22:13 13.03.2023
Foreign Minister submits candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to China, India and Brazil for consideration by President

Foreign Minister submits candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to China, India and Brazil for consideration by President

16:23 03.03.2023
Only Ukraine can talk about peace acceptable to it – President of Latvia

Only Ukraine can talk about peace acceptable to it – President of Latvia

16:36 01.03.2023
Blinken: There are positive elements in China's proposals for settlement in Ukraine

Blinken: There are positive elements in China's proposals for settlement in Ukraine

12:11 28.02.2023
Ukrainian military intelligence head sees no signs of China's weapons supply to Russia

Ukrainian military intelligence head sees no signs of China's weapons supply to Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Main Intelligence Agency: Even expectation of counteroffensive by Defense Forces leads to twofold increase in number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender

Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

Cabinet approves appointment of head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration

Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

Zelenskyy: Year ago AFU completed liberation of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions from enemy

LATEST

Occupiers step up measures to force Russian citizenship on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories – General Staff

Main Intelligence Agency: Even expectation of counteroffensive by Defense Forces leads to twofold increase in number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender

Center for Humanitarian Demining established in Ukraine

Pro-Russian blogger-priest from Lviv, who fled to Moscow, notified of suspicion

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes, AFU destroys Russian Su-25, ammunition depot in past 24 hours

Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

President holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Cabinet approves appointment of head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration

Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

Turkish FM following meeting with Lavrov: War must be stopped as soon as possible

AD
AD
AD
AD