France, China support all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine based on intl law, principles of UN Charter - joint statement

Following the talks in China, Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron released a joint statement in which they opposed the use of nuclear weapons and expressed support for efforts to restore peace in Ukraine on the basis of international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

As stated in one of the provisions of the statement published on the website of the Elysee Palace, France and China believe that differences and disputes between states should be resolved peacefully - through dialogue and consultations.

In addition, France and China reaffirmed their support for the Joint Statement of the Heads of State and Government of China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States of January 3, 2022 on the prevention of nuclear war.

“As this statement reminds us, "nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought." The two countries urge to refrain from any actions that may exacerbate the risk of tension,” the text of the document says.

In addition, the two countries opposed armed attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities, and support the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in its efforts to promote nuclear safety and protect peaceful nuclear installations, including ensuring the safety and security of the Zaporizhia NPP.

Another provision indicates that France and China emphasize the importance of strict compliance by all parties with the norms of international humanitarian law. They call, in particular, to protect women and children affected by war, to increase humanitarian aid to conflict zones, as well as to ensure safe, rapid and unhindered access of humanitarian aid in accordance with international obligations.

France and China will hold annual meetings of the two heads of state.

As reported, at the invitation of the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron visited China from April 5-7, 2023.