Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:20 08.07.2025

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on five Chinese companies – suppliers of components for Shahed drones

2 min read
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on five Chinese companies – suppliers of components for Shahed drones

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against five companies registered in the People's Republic of China (PRC), among them - companies that supplied components for the production of drones.

Corresponding presidential decree of July 8, 2025 No. 466/2025 was published on the website of the President of Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to the document, sanctions were imposed against China Silk Road International Trade Co. (Tianjin), Suzhou ECOD Precision Manufacturing Co., Shenzhen Royo Technology Co., Shenzhen Jinduoban Technology Co. and Ningbo BLIN Machinery Co.

"During the massive shelling of Kyiv on the night of July 4, Chinese-made components were found in the downed Shahed drones. Today, sanctions have been imposed against these supplier companies," Vladyslav Vlasiuk, an adviser to the President of Ukraine, told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, among the companies that were sanctioned are Ningbo BLIN Machinery Co. Ltd, and Suzhou ECOD Precision Manufacturing, which supplied products to sanctioned Russian enterprises in 2024 and 2025.

"Ukraine is working with partners from the sanctions coalition to further introduce restrictions against Chinese manufacturers," he added.

As reported with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the agency found Chinese-made components in the drones with which the Russian Federation attacked Kyiv on the night of July 3-4. SBU investigators found components made in the PRC in the Geran UAV (the Russian version of the Shahed UAV). This is evidenced by the markings of the manufacturer Suzhou ECOD Precision Manufacturing Co. on the relevant parts.

Tags: #sanctions #china #companies #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:21 08.07.2025
Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

18:29 08.07.2025
Zelenskyy puts Prosecutor General Kravchenko into NSDC

Zelenskyy puts Prosecutor General Kravchenko into NSDC

10:54 08.07.2025
Zelenskyy announces meeting with reps of Coalition of the Willing this week

Zelenskyy announces meeting with reps of Coalition of the Willing this week

10:18 08.07.2025
Zelenskyy holds Staff HQ meeting: Air defense systems, missiles for them, drone air defense - main priority today

Zelenskyy holds Staff HQ meeting: Air defense systems, missiles for them, drone air defense - main priority today

21:01 07.07.2025
Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine, sanction pressure on Russia with President of Swiss National Council

Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine, sanction pressure on Russia with President of Swiss National Council

20:46 07.07.2025
Govt agrees provision of grants of up to UAH 16 mln for equipment to enterprises affected by war

Govt agrees provision of grants of up to UAH 16 mln for equipment to enterprises affected by war

19:12 07.07.2025
Zelenskyy to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Zelenskyy to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

18:26 07.07.2025
Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss positions, formats for further cooperation ahead of Coalition of the Willing meeting in Rome

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss positions, formats for further cooperation ahead of Coalition of the Willing meeting in Rome

12:48 07.07.2025
Zelenskyy expects partners to fulfill all agreements on Ukraine's defense

Zelenskyy expects partners to fulfill all agreements on Ukraine's defense

12:35 07.07.2025
Kellogg plans to meet with Zelenskyy at Recovery Conference in Rome – media

Kellogg plans to meet with Zelenskyy at Recovery Conference in Rome – media

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

Syrsky reports on restoration of positions, holding of territories in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

Zelenskyy holds Staff HQ meeting: Air defense systems, missiles for them, drone air defense - main priority today

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

Co-owner of Monomakh tea producer put on wanted list by SBU

Trump: Ukrainians very brave, but without American weapons war would be over in three or four days

Trump aides to discuss weapons for Ukraine on Tuesday after claims of resumption of supplies

Court at ESB's request seizes seven aircraft of airline linked to oligarch

Official of State Space Agency of Ukraine sentenced to 15 years in prison for working with enemy – SBU

Ukrzaliznytsia begins procurement of next generation passenger cars

Seven more Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territory returned to Ukraine – Yermak

Pinchuk Foundation, YES to discuss link between security, reconstruction on occasion of URC2025 in Rome with participation of Kellogg, other experts

AD
AD