Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on five Chinese companies – suppliers of components for Shahed drones

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against five companies registered in the People's Republic of China (PRC), among them - companies that supplied components for the production of drones.

Corresponding presidential decree of July 8, 2025 No. 466/2025 was published on the website of the President of Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to the document, sanctions were imposed against China Silk Road International Trade Co. (Tianjin), Suzhou ECOD Precision Manufacturing Co., Shenzhen Royo Technology Co., Shenzhen Jinduoban Technology Co. and Ningbo BLIN Machinery Co.

"During the massive shelling of Kyiv on the night of July 4, Chinese-made components were found in the downed Shahed drones. Today, sanctions have been imposed against these supplier companies," Vladyslav Vlasiuk, an adviser to the President of Ukraine, told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, among the companies that were sanctioned are Ningbo BLIN Machinery Co. Ltd, and Suzhou ECOD Precision Manufacturing, which supplied products to sanctioned Russian enterprises in 2024 and 2025.

"Ukraine is working with partners from the sanctions coalition to further introduce restrictions against Chinese manufacturers," he added.

As reported with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the agency found Chinese-made components in the drones with which the Russian Federation attacked Kyiv on the night of July 3-4. SBU investigators found components made in the PRC in the Geran UAV (the Russian version of the Shahed UAV). This is evidenced by the markings of the manufacturer Suzhou ECOD Precision Manufacturing Co. on the relevant parts.