Facts

21:21 06.04.2023

Creation of regional centers for veteran development on basis of educational institutions to contribute to reintegration of war veterans – Laputina

2 min read
Minister of Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina believes that the creation of regional centers for veteran development on the basis of educational institutions will contribute to the reintegration of war veterans.

"The state veteran policy is not a purely social policy of payments and guarantees. This is a security policy, it is an economic, cultural and, of course, social policy. This is an essential element of national security. And the stability of the Ukrainian state depends on the quality of reintegration into society, into the economy of our Defenders after returning from the war," the press service of the Ministry quoted Laputina after a working meeting with Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.

It is noted that during the meeting, the parties discussed joint steps to implement a pilot project of the Ministry of Veterans to create veteran development centers.

According to the report, at first they will operate in four areas: Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Lviv on the basis of institutions of higher education.

"With the involvement of specialists from these universities, it is planned to develop special training programs for training specialists in accompanying war veterans and demobilized persons, as well as for their family members," the report says.

In addition, the ministers discussed the creation of conditions for attracting war veterans to activities in the field of civil education, national-patriotic and military-patriotic education.

 

