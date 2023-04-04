Facts

09:40 04.04.2023

Center of Chernihiv may receive UNESCO World Heritage status – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the historical center of Chernihiv could receive the status of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"I thank UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay for her attention to Ukraine, for today's meetings in Ukraine. We are preparing the UNESCO World Heritage status for the historical center of Chernihiv. The same status that was recently obtained for the historical center of our Odesa," he said in a video address on Monday.

He also thanked "guests of Ukraine who visited the Chernihiv region with me, who saw this concentration of Russian evil in our Yahidne. I thank German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić. I am also thankful for the negotiations – meaningful and correct."

Tags: #unesco #zelenskyy

