Kyiv rescuers receive fire truck with 30-meter-high ladder as humanitarian assistance – KCSA

Kyiv rescuers received a fire truck equipped with a 30-meter-high ladder as humanitarian assistance on Monday, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has said.

The transfer of humanitarian aid from the International Charitable Foundation "Ukraine! I am for You" and its partners – the German charitable organizations Oranta Helps and Lehnhardt-Stiftung – to Kyiv Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine took place on the territory of one of Kyiv's fire stations.

In 2022, Kyiv received 58 rescue vehicles (as both humanitarian aid and at the expense of the city budget), and since the beginning of this year, the capital has replenished this number with another five special vehicles.

Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleyev said that replenishment and modernization of the technical base for rescuers "has been and will be a priority for the city authorities."

"In wartime, rescuers are under a colossal burden, so replenishment of the fleet of special vehicles, modernization of rescue and evacuation equipment strengthens the work of our rescue services," Panteleyev said.

The KCSA also said that as a token of gratitude for their help, representatives of charitable organizations were awarded six letters of honor from the Kyiv mayor.