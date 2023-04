UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has arrived in Ukraine, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova said.

"As a President of UNESCO Ukraine honored to welcome in Kyiv Audrey Azoulay. The visit of UNESCO delegation to Ukraine is a huge sign of support for our efforts to protect and restore spheres of culture, education, science, youth, sport and media in Ukraine. These issues are on today's agenda," she said on Twitter.