Kyiv officially applies for status of UNESCO City of Music

Kyiv officially applied for the status of UNESCO City of Music, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

"Kyiv has taken an important step towards international recognition of its musical heritage by officially applying for the status of UNESCO City of Music. The initiative to join the Creative Cities Network was proposed by the Kyiv City Council Standing Commission on Culture, Tourism and Public Communications, and was also supported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko," the Kyiv City State Administration said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

As noted by Kyiv City Council deputy, head of the Commission on Culture, Tourism and Public Communications Viktoria Mukha, the preparation of the application took more than a year. According to her, the status of the UNESCO City of Music opens up new opportunities for the development of the cultural sphere, international cooperation and popularization of Ukrainian music in the world. Kyiv has a unique musical heritage that combines deep traditions, modern trends and a multitude of talents. Obtaining this status will be a recognition of the cultural potential of the capital and will help implement new projects.