Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:57 28.03.2025

McDonald's to open two new restaurants in Ukrainian cities of Uzhgorod, Mukachevo

1 min read
McDonald's to open two new restaurants in Ukrainian cities of Uzhgorod, Mukachevo

Fast-food giant McDonald's will open two new restaurants in Uzhgorod and Mukachevo this spring, according to Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta.

"McDonald's is opening its first two locations in Zakarpattia region this spring. This decision reflects positive regional development dynamics in Ukraine, an improved investment and economic climate, and strong business confidence in authorities at all levels," Mykyta stated on Telegram.

As reported, McDonald's plans to open nine new locations in Ukraine in 2025 while continuing to modernize existing restaurants. Due to ongoing security concerns, the company is prioritizing expansion in central and western regions of the country.

The first McDonald's restaurant in Ukraine opened on May 24, 1997, in Kyiv. Currently, 109 restaurants are operating across 36 cities, while 15 remain closed due to security concerns.

Tags: #mcdonalds

MORE ABOUT

19:30 21.03.2025
McDonald's to reintroduce breakfast menu in Kyiv locations next week

McDonald's to reintroduce breakfast menu in Kyiv locations next week

14:58 13.03.2025
McDonald's Ukraine reintroduces breakfast in select cities

McDonald's Ukraine reintroduces breakfast in select cities

HOT NEWS

Umerov: We creating new branch in Defense Ministry, General Staff, focusing solely on aviation development

Missile program, production of own anti-aircraft missile systems discussed at HQ meeting

Zelenskyy explains to which facilities should apply ceasefire in Black Sea

Zelenskyy to contact society in case of risks in minerals deal

Zelenskyy: I wonder who is providing info to MPs regarding minerals agreement

LATEST

Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee grants Medlog permission to acquire stake in Mostyska Dry Port from Geralida Holdings

Facts of damage to energy infrastructure as result of Russian shelling to be provided to USA – Zelenskyy

European Commission: Future minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA to be considered from perspective of talks on EU membership

Umerov: We creating new branch in Defense Ministry, General Staff, focusing solely on aviation development

Austrian Chancellor: Russia, as belligerent aggressor, is threat not only to Ukraine

Missile program, production of own anti-aircraft missile systems discussed at HQ meeting

Zelenskyy: No info on USA resuming funding for investigation into Russian's crimes against Ukraine

Zelenskyy explains to which facilities should apply ceasefire in Black Sea

Guterres: Ukraine has legitimate govt that must be respected

Zelenskyy to contact society in case of risks in minerals deal

AD
AD
Empire School
AD