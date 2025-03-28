McDonald's to open two new restaurants in Ukrainian cities of Uzhgorod, Mukachevo

Fast-food giant McDonald's will open two new restaurants in Uzhgorod and Mukachevo this spring, according to Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta.

"McDonald's is opening its first two locations in Zakarpattia region this spring. This decision reflects positive regional development dynamics in Ukraine, an improved investment and economic climate, and strong business confidence in authorities at all levels," Mykyta stated on Telegram.

As reported, McDonald's plans to open nine new locations in Ukraine in 2025 while continuing to modernize existing restaurants. Due to ongoing security concerns, the company is prioritizing expansion in central and western regions of the country.

The first McDonald's restaurant in Ukraine opened on May 24, 1997, in Kyiv. Currently, 109 restaurants are operating across 36 cities, while 15 remain closed due to security concerns.