Occupiers start evacuation of their accomplices from Crimea – Intelligence

The Russian occupation authorities have begun evacuation from the temporarily occupied Crimea representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov has said.

As reported in the Telegram channel of the agency on Friday, the Russian command on the peninsula and the occupation administration are very actively selling real estate and taking their families out of Crimea.

"But to others, to the rank and file, they say: don't worry, everything is calm, everything is under control... Families connected with the Russians are being taken out, and very actively leave while there is such an opportunity," Yusov said on the air of the Freedom television channel.

According to him, the day before, local residents heard a warning on FM stations that they needed to prepare for departure. The representative of the Main Intelligence Agency believes that the warning applies to those Crimeans who collaborated with the occupying authorities.

"For there to be peace and order, the peninsula must be de-occupied and legitimate Ukrainian authorities returned there. In fact, Crimea must be returned to its native Ukrainian harbor, which will definitely happen in the near future. Therefore, all those who work for Russia, really in the near future the time is better to leave the territory of the Ukrainian Crimea," Yusov said.