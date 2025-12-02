SBU exposes AFU’s British instructor recruited by Russian intelligence agencies – sources

Counterintelligence from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in cooperation with British intelligence agencies, exposed Briton Ross David Cutmore, who was recruited by the occupiers for a reconnaissance and sabotage operation in Ukraine, SBU sources told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the agency’s source, Cutmore arrived in Ukraine in 2024 as a military instructor to assist in training units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He had military experience serving in the British Army, including in the Middle East.

According to sources, Russian intelligence services supplied Cutmore with firearms and ammunition to carry out "targeted assassinations" in Ukraine. Investigators believe he may have imported and distributed weapons that were later used in the high-profile murders of Demyan Hanul, Iryna Farion, and Andriy Parubiy.

A special operation to expose the perpetrator was conducted in October 2025. Cutmore has now been detained and is in custody.