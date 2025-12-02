Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:44 02.12.2025

SBU exposes AFU’s British instructor recruited by Russian intelligence agencies – sources

1 min read
SBU exposes AFU’s British instructor recruited by Russian intelligence agencies – sources

Counterintelligence from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in cooperation with British intelligence agencies, exposed Briton Ross David Cutmore, who was recruited by the occupiers for a reconnaissance and sabotage operation in Ukraine, SBU sources told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the agency’s source, Cutmore arrived in Ukraine in 2024 as a military instructor to assist in training units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He had military experience serving in the British Army, including in the Middle East.

According to sources, Russian intelligence services supplied Cutmore with firearms and ammunition to carry out "targeted assassinations" in Ukraine. Investigators believe he may have imported and distributed weapons that were later used in the high-profile murders of Demyan Hanul, Iryna Farion, and Andriy Parubiy.

A special operation to expose the perpetrator was conducted in October 2025. Cutmore has now been detained and is in custody.

Tags: #sbu #intelligence

MORE ABOUT

14:42 29.11.2025
SBU naval drones strike two tankers belonging to Russia's ‘shadow fleet’ in Black Sea – source

SBU naval drones strike two tankers belonging to Russia's ‘shadow fleet’ in Black Sea – source

17:57 28.11.2025
Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

12:47 25.11.2025
SBU, defense forces attack Novorossiysk oil terminal, Russian navy base - source

SBU, defense forces attack Novorossiysk oil terminal, Russian navy base - source

18:48 24.11.2025
Rada Committee to request SBU, Cabinet action on Oriana assets transferred to Lukor

Rada Committee to request SBU, Cabinet action on Oriana assets transferred to Lukor

13:23 21.11.2025
Ukraine extradites Russian soldier who tortured Lithuanian - SBU

Ukraine extradites Russian soldier who tortured Lithuanian - SBU

20:10 19.11.2025
Budanov announces events for Feb 2026 to open window for peace in Ukraine

Budanov announces events for Feb 2026 to open window for peace in Ukraine

10:31 17.11.2025
SBU detains Konotop resident who planted transponders for Russian strikes

SBU detains Konotop resident who planted transponders for Russian strikes

15:02 14.11.2025
Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

13:03 12.11.2025
SBU exposes enemy agent planning wave of terror attacks in Kyiv metro and major shopping centers

SBU exposes enemy agent planning wave of terror attacks in Kyiv metro and major shopping centers

16:28 11.11.2025
Fmr Deputy Minister of Social Policy notified of suspicion over botched E-Social program – SBU

Fmr Deputy Minister of Social Policy notified of suspicion over botched E-Social program – SBU

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Rutte: There is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine

Zelensky: issue is not the complexity of decision-making, but that nothing is resolved without Ukraine

Ireland to provide EUR 100 mln in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, more EUR 25 mln in energy support – PM

Naftogaz reports damage to gas production, storage facilities following Russian drone attacks on Dec 1-2

LATEST

Zelenskyy may meet with Witkoff, Kushner in Europe on Wed – media

Intermodal terminal to be built in Poland to handle shipments between Ukraine and EU

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Rutte: There is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine

Ukraine, Ireland sign partnership roadmap – PM

Zelensky: issue is not the complexity of decision-making, but that nothing is resolved without Ukraine

Ireland to provide EUR 100 mln in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, more EUR 25 mln in energy support – PM

Zelenskyy discussed with Irish president return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

NATO will joint peace plan talks for Ukraine when alliance is included in same - Rutte

Ukraine continues mopping up Russian units on Pokrovsk axis, despite Russian claims

AD
AD