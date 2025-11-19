Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:10 19.11.2025

Budanov announces events for Feb 2026 to open window for peace in Ukraine

2 min read
Budanov announces events for Feb 2026 to open window for peace in Ukraine
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Important events that will open the prospects for ending the war in Ukraine will occur in February 2026, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov has said.

"We will approach this in the winter. Let me put it this way: our window will open again in the middle of February. All events will be – the beginning of February, mid-February," Budanov said in an interview with Channel 24, answering the question of when we should expect the coincidence of events that will lead to a turning point in the war.

He called the actions of U.S. President Donald Trump "as systematic and consistent as possible." "Without his intervention, I don't think there is a chance to stop the fighting. As of now," the agency head said.

When asked how he sees the international security architecture in the future, so that the Russian-Ukrainian war does not happen again, he replied: "It will definitely be modified. Many countries have concluded that, first of all, they need to rely on their own forces and build strong bilateral relations with those in whom they are confident, that is, with those who will definitely come to their aid." "What happened, especially at the beginning of 22, during the beginning of our full-scale invasion of us, discussions within NATO, they showed that certain countries are categorically not ready to make radical decisions. And we don't remember this, but they remembered it very well inside and drew conclusions from it. Therefore, I think that in parallel with the existence of those large blocs that exist, new regional formations of a military-political orientation will appear," Budanov said.

Tags: #intelligence #peace

MORE ABOUT

21:36 13.10.2025
Petro Poroshenko calls on world to focus efforts on ending war in Ukraine after peace deal on Gaza

Petro Poroshenko calls on world to focus efforts on ending war in Ukraine after peace deal on Gaza

18:26 07.10.2025
Ukrainian intelligence working to prevent Russia from using 'shadow fleet' vessels for sabotage in Europe – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian intelligence working to prevent Russia from using 'shadow fleet' vessels for sabotage in Europe – Zelenskyy

18:05 18.09.2025
Peace must be acceptable to Ukrainian state and requires strength - Polish defense minister

Peace must be acceptable to Ukrainian state and requires strength - Polish defense minister

19:14 08.09.2025
Budanov visits wounded intelligence officers, presents awards to soldiers

Budanov visits wounded intelligence officers, presents awards to soldiers

13:21 08.09.2025
Ukrainian cyber unit blocks Russian fuel cards, takes down hostile websites

Ukrainian cyber unit blocks Russian fuel cards, takes down hostile websites

16:01 16.08.2025
Poroshenko: Peace Agreement possible only after unconditional ceasefire, concessions must come from Putin

Poroshenko: Peace Agreement possible only after unconditional ceasefire, concessions must come from Putin

14:12 16.08.2025
Zelenskyy: A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions

Zelenskyy: A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions

15:58 08.08.2025
Ukraine, Moldova and Romania emphasize urgent need to restore peace for Ukraine, respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity

Ukraine, Moldova and Romania emphasize urgent need to restore peace for Ukraine, respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity

19:28 29.07.2025
Intelligence Agency: Reports of supposedly secret meeting of Ukrainian reps with US, UK delegations are part of Russia's disinformation

Intelligence Agency: Reports of supposedly secret meeting of Ukrainian reps with US, UK delegations are part of Russia's disinformation

21:10 28.07.2025
Zelenskyy on Trump's statements: Ukraine to work tirelessly with USA to make both countries safer

Zelenskyy on Trump's statements: Ukraine to work tirelessly with USA to make both countries safer

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discussing cooperation and diplomatic situation

Ukraine hopes to resume exchanges by end of 2025 – Zelenskyy

Critical infrastructure enterprises to be able to join state air defense system – Shmyhal

There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

Rada dismissed Justice Minister Haluschenko

LATEST

Erdogan and Zelenskyy holding talks in Ankara

Invaders attack Ternopil with X-101 missiles – AFU Air Force

Shmyhal, Syrsky hold meetings with US delegation in Kyiv

Main focus of AFU command on comprehensive provision of Ukrainian group near Pokrovsk – Syrsky

Russians in Zaporizhia region attempting to cut off logistics for Ukrainian units – DeepState

UAH 51 mln bail posted for ex-Dpty PM Chernyshov

Ukraine ready to share drone expertise for creating maritime security, agriculture – Sybiha

Paris Court's refusal to extradite Zhevago to Ukraine takes effect – lawyers

Russia declares Ukrainian computer game developer GSC Game World 'undesirable organization'

Superhumans CEO: Ukraine must systematize expertise in combat-injury care

AD
AD