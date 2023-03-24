Ukraine hands over to Russia all seriously wounded prisoners outside swap procedure - Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs

Ukraine carried out a humanitarian action and handed over to the Russian Federation all the seriously wounded occupiers, whose condition allowed transportation, captured since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

"Following international obligations, pursuant to articles 109-114 of the Geneva Conventions and with the participation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Ukraine unilaterally transferred seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners of the occupiers to the Russian side. In this case, we are not talking about an exchange of prisoners of war, but rather about repatriation: the return of seriously wounded prisoners without any conditions, as provided for by international humanitarian law," the message says.

The number of seriously wounded occupiers transferred to the Russian Federation is not reported.

At the same time, the Coordination Headquarters notes that the Russian Federation is still holding thousands of Ukrainian citizens hostage, in particular the seriously ill and wounded, civilians, children and women, the elderly, as well as those who were captured by Russia before the start of a large-scale invasion.

"According to international humanitarian law, all these categories of citizens should be returned to Ukraine by repatriation without any conditions. Despite this, Russia not only continues to hold civilians and non-combatants hostage, but also refuses to allow representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to their places of detention, does not provide them with communication with relatives, proper nutrition, medical care, deliberately creating inhuman conditions of captivity. Ukraine calls on the international community to increase pressure on the aggressor state to force Russia to comply with international humanitarian law and release all illegally detained citizens of Ukraine from captivity," the message says.