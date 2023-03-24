Invaders transfer about a thousand of their military from Belarus, where they were trained – British intelligence

Russia had likely redeployed at least 1,000 troops who had been training at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in south-western Belarus, according to a defense intelligence report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Friday.

“The fact Russia has resorted to training its personnel under the much less-experienced Belarusian army highlights how Russia’s ‘special military operation’ has severely dislocated the Russian military’s training system – instructors have largely been deployed in Ukraine,” the report reads.

At the same time, it is note that “no new rotation of troops has been noted, Russia has highly likely left the tented camp in place, suggesting it is considering continuing the training programme.” “Russia likely also views Belarus’ continued indirect support to the operation as important political messaging,” the intelligence note.