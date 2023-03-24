Facts

13:26 24.03.2023

Invaders transfer about a thousand of their military from Belarus, where they were trained – British intelligence

1 min read
Invaders transfer about a thousand of their military from Belarus, where they were trained – British intelligence

Russia had likely redeployed at least 1,000 troops who had been training at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in south-western Belarus, according to a defense intelligence report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Friday.

“The fact Russia has resorted to training its personnel under the much less-experienced Belarusian army highlights how Russia’s ‘special military operation’ has severely dislocated the Russian military’s training system – instructors have largely been deployed in Ukraine,” the report reads.

At the same time, it is note that “no new rotation of troops has been noted, Russia has highly likely left the tented camp in place, suggesting it is considering continuing the training programme.” “Russia likely also views Belarus’ continued indirect support to the operation as important political messaging,” the intelligence note.

Tags: #belarus #military

MORE ABOUT

20:47 22.03.2023
President visits wounded servicemen in Kharkiv region, presents awards

President visits wounded servicemen in Kharkiv region, presents awards

20:19 07.03.2023
Cherevaty: Main task of our forces in Bakhmut is to wear down enemy's military capability, deplete its combat potential

Cherevaty: Main task of our forces in Bakhmut is to wear down enemy's military capability, deplete its combat potential

20:00 07.03.2023
Borrell describes sentences to Belarusian opposition activists as absurd

Borrell describes sentences to Belarusian opposition activists as absurd

16:39 03.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Artillery and shells in large quantities are number one of Ukraine’s needs to stop Russia

Zelenskyy: Artillery and shells in large quantities are number one of Ukraine’s needs to stop Russia

21:15 01.03.2023
European Commission intends to dramatically increase production of ammunition, their supply to Ukraine – media

European Commission intends to dramatically increase production of ammunition, their supply to Ukraine – media

16:43 25.02.2023
Rada expands border strip along state border line with Russia and Belarus to 2 km

Rada expands border strip along state border line with Russia and Belarus to 2 km

16:34 17.02.2023
No high risk of attack from Belarus – Zelensky at Munich conference

No high risk of attack from Belarus – Zelensky at Munich conference

09:44 17.02.2023
State budget spending on military equipment in Jan down to UAH 28.7 bln, payments to military to UAH 71.8 bln - Finance Ministry

State budget spending on military equipment in Jan down to UAH 28.7 bln, payments to military to UAH 71.8 bln - Finance Ministry

18:24 15.02.2023
Ukraine to receive as much economic and military support from Sweden as necessary – PM

Ukraine to receive as much economic and military support from Sweden as necessary – PM

20:12 08.02.2023
FMs of Ukraine, Netherlands discuss issue of supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, bringing Russia to justice

FMs of Ukraine, Netherlands discuss issue of supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, bringing Russia to justice

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine hands over to Russia all seriously wounded prisoners outside swap procedure - Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs

Zelenskyy: We are at crucial stage of battle for Ukraine

AFU eliminate about 1,020 occupiers, destroy four tanks, two cruise missiles in past 24 hours – General Staff

'Hidden' assets of Medvedchuk's wife worth more than UAH 440 mln seized - SBU

Enemy attacks Kryvyi Rih with drones at night: one shot down, there is hit of five UAVs

LATEST

Over 8,000 civilian deaths, 14,000 injured as result of Russian aggression in Ukraine documented – UN Mission on Human Rights

Ukraine hands over to Russia all seriously wounded prisoners outside swap procedure - Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs

Zaluzhny on anniversary of strike on enemy's naval base in Berdiansk: Myth of invulnerability of Russian fleet destroyed by AFU’s well-aimed blows

Zelenskyy: We are at crucial stage of battle for Ukraine

Ukrainian apartment rental app Bird launches in Warsaw

Russia uses combined means of attack last night, incl aircraft guided bombs

AFU eliminate about 1,020 occupiers, destroy four tanks, two cruise missiles in past 24 hours – General Staff

'Hidden' assets of Medvedchuk's wife worth more than UAH 440 mln seized - SBU

European Commission head announces conference to be devoted to issue of return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

Opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine will allow intl justice to be more active – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD