Facts

19:12 09.04.2024

Govt terminates agreements with Belarus on cooperation in border regions, interregional and cross-border cooperation

1 min read
Govt terminates agreements with Belarus on cooperation in border regions, interregional and cross-border cooperation

The Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreements between the governments of Ukraine and Belarus on cooperation in border regions and interregional and cross-border cooperation.

As Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, reported on his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

In particular, due to a fundamental change in circumstances, the agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of Belarus on cooperation in border regions, which was signed on May 12, 1997 in Kyiv, and the agreement on interregional and cross-border cooperation, which was signed on May 22, 2013 in Kyiv, were terminated.

Tags: #belarus #agreement #cooperation

MORE ABOUT

21:02 29.03.2024
Kazakh president views extraction of critical raw materials as promising cooperation area

Kazakh president views extraction of critical raw materials as promising cooperation area

20:29 29.03.2024
Zelenskyy agrees on Danilov's candidacy for post of new ambassador to Moldova

Zelenskyy agrees on Danilov's candidacy for post of new ambassador to Moldova

20:40 28.03.2024
Syrsky discusses AFU’s needs, strategic issues with chief of US Joint Staff Committee Brown

Syrsky discusses AFU’s needs, strategic issues with chief of US Joint Staff Committee Brown

20:11 22.03.2024
Ukraine's govt proposes to terminate participation in CIS agreement on mutual recognition of licenses for construction activities

Ukraine's govt proposes to terminate participation in CIS agreement on mutual recognition of licenses for construction activities

20:43 19.03.2024
Stoltenberg, Armenian president discuss NATO-Armenia cooperation

Stoltenberg, Armenian president discuss NATO-Armenia cooperation

20:00 15.03.2024
Ukraine govt terminates agreement with Belarus on rail transport

Ukraine govt terminates agreement with Belarus on rail transport

19:21 08.03.2024
PM: Govt approves draft memo, loan agreement within Ukraine Facility to raise EUR 6 bln in spring 2024

PM: Govt approves draft memo, loan agreement within Ukraine Facility to raise EUR 6 bln in spring 2024

19:31 05.03.2024
Ukraine withdraws from CIS agreement on cooperation to ensure uniformity of time, frequency measurements

Ukraine withdraws from CIS agreement on cooperation to ensure uniformity of time, frequency measurements

20:54 01.03.2024
Defense Cooperation Agreement with the Netherlands cements support for Ukraine's cultural heritage – Zhovkva

Defense Cooperation Agreement with the Netherlands cements support for Ukraine's cultural heritage – Zhovkva

20:23 28.02.2024
Ukraine, Croatia to strengthen cooperation in demining, rescue equipment, drone production

Ukraine, Croatia to strengthen cooperation in demining, rescue equipment, drone production

AD

HOT NEWS

Three people injured as Russia shells Slovyansk

Kharkiv should get lighter schedules for power outages – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv Operational Group's area of responsibility, presents defenders with awards

One woman killed as Russia shells Semenivka in Chernihiv region – local authorities

At least three people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv center – Terekhov

LATEST

Court to hear dispute between Paseniuk and NBU regarding Avangard bank in closed-door session

Three people injured as Russia shells Slovyansk

Occupation forces shell coastal zone in Odesa region, consequences being clarified – South Defense Forces

USA provides Ukraine with 5,000 firearms seized during transportation from Iran to Yemen

Kharkiv should get lighter schedules for power outages – Zelenskyy

IAEA reports another attack on Zaporizhia NPP site by drones

Three people injured, child might be under rubble after Russia's air strike against Kostiantynivka – State Emergency Service

Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv Operational Group's area of responsibility, presents defenders with awards

One woman killed as Russia shells Semenivka in Chernihiv region – local authorities

At least three people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv center – Terekhov

AD
AD
AD
AD