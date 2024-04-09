Govt terminates agreements with Belarus on cooperation in border regions, interregional and cross-border cooperation

The Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreements between the governments of Ukraine and Belarus on cooperation in border regions and interregional and cross-border cooperation.

As Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, reported on his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

In particular, due to a fundamental change in circumstances, the agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of Belarus on cooperation in border regions, which was signed on May 12, 1997 in Kyiv, and the agreement on interregional and cross-border cooperation, which was signed on May 22, 2013 in Kyiv, were terminated.