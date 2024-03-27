Umerov, Syrsky talk via video link with new Lithuanian Defense Minister, invite him to Kyiv in near future

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, together with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, have held a video call with Minister of Defense of Lithuania Laurynas Kasčiūnas, who was congratulated on his recent appointment to the post.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces Valdemaras Rupšys also took part in the video call.

Syrsky informed his colleagues about the operational security situation at the front.

"We discussed ways to expand our bilateral defense cooperation and thanked Lithuania for its unwavering support. I am looking forward to the visit of Minister Kasčiūnas to Kyiv in the near future," Umerov said.