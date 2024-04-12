Facts

20:45 12.04.2024

Defense Ministry: Delegations of Ukraine, USA discuss training programs for military doctors

A meeting was held in Ramstein, Germany, between representatives of military medicine of Ukraine and the United States, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"The agreements reached following the meeting include: support in training trainers for instructors in tactical medicine; continuation of ASSET simulation courses for surgeons; training of medical personnel in specialized programs; training of evacuation teams and rehabilitation teams; supply of armored evacuation equipment; quality control of tourniquets," the ministry said in the Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian side also raised the issue of the possibility of treatment and rehabilitation of military personnel with extremely complex cases in clinics of the U.S. Department of Defense.

The Ukrainian delegation of representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Medical Forces Command was led by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Natalya Kalmykova.

On the U.S. side, the negotiations were led by General Roger Giraud; Commander of the European Medical Readiness Command, and General Andrew Landers, commander of the 68th Operational Medical Command of the U.S. Army.

