09:15 05.04.2024

Zelenskyy discusses with military leadership protection of Kharkiv, Sumy and southern regions with air defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the military leadership the provision of air defense protection for Kharkiv, Sumy and southern regions of the country.

"I spoke today with the military about how to ensure greater protection for Kharkiv - precisely from the point of view of air defense. All our diplomats have the same task - strengthening the air defense of Kharkiv, entire Kharkiv region, Sumy region, and the southern regions. This is an absolutely urgent need," he said in the evening video message.

The head of state thanked all world leaders who communicate with Ukraine and are looking for an opportunity to help.

At the same time, Zelenskyy called "absolutely unacceptable the fact that many countries of the world are still thinking about how to counter terrorism, although they only lack a few political decisions, a few air defense systems that could fundamentally change the situation."

"We will continue to work with partners," the president said.

