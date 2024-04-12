Cabinet establishes additional payment of UAH 70,000 for military personnel, police officers performing combat missions on first line

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has established an additional payment in the amount of UAH 70,000 for military personnel and police officers performing combat missions on the first line, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has reported.

"We continue to support our defense forces. In pursuance of the joint initiative of the Verkhovna Rada and the government, an additional payment of UAH 70,000 has been established today for military personnel and police officers performing combat missions on the first line," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, a one-time reward will be accrued for every 30 days of completing such tasks.