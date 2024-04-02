Facts

21:22 02.04.2024

President signs law on electronic account of those liable for military service

1 min read

 On April 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on the electronic account of those liable for military service.

This follows from the card of the draft law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine regarding improving the procedure for processing and using data in state registers for military registration and acquiring the status of a war veteran during martial law on the website of the Verkhovna Rada (No. 10062, registration date September 18, 2023).

As reported, on January 16, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada generally supported the draft law on the creation of a unified electronic register of those liable for military service and the automatic receipt of a combat participant's certificate.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced plans to launch an electronic account of those liable for military service in the second quarter of 2024. In the office of the person liable for military service, it will be possible to update the data without visiting the territorial acquisition centers, and then this data will be used by the commission.

