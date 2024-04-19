Facts

20:37 19.04.2024

The Netherlands allocates over EUR 200 mln for air defense, artillery shells for Ukraine

2 min read
The Netherlands allocates over EUR 200 mln for air defense, artillery shells for Ukraine

Defense Minister of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren has announced that the Netherlands is contributing more than EUR 200 million to new initiatives for the rapid delivery of additional air defense and artillery ammunition for Ukraine, the Dutch Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Air defense equipment and artillery ammunition are desperately needed in Ukraine. The situation threatens to become critical. The resources to which the Netherlands is now contributing are already on the European continent and will go to Ukraine as quickly as possible. We must now all do everything we can to support Ukraine," she said during an online meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

In particular, the Netherlands is allocating EUR 150 million to contribute to the German Immediate Action for Air Defense initiative, which is intended to quickly deliver long-range air defense assets, together with partners. In addition, the Defense Ministry is allocating EUR 60 million for the purchase of short-range air defense equipment which can be used to combat drone attacks, among other things.

The Netherlands is contributing to the Estonian initiative to quickly supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine from existing stocks. This is desperately needed to counter the increased Russian pressure on the front. The Netherlands previously announced that it would contribute EUR 250 million to a similar Czech plan to quickly supply more grenades.

Tags: #military #aid #netherlands

MORE ABOUT

14:07 16.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Division of aid to Ukraine and Israel suggests that this is pure politics and election issue

Zelenskyy: Division of aid to Ukraine and Israel suggests that this is pure politics and election issue

14:55 15.04.2024
Netherlands allocates EUR 4.4 bln for Ukraine for next three years

Netherlands allocates EUR 4.4 bln for Ukraine for next three years

10:59 15.04.2024
Biden, congressmen reach consensus on assistance to Israel and Ukraine – Senate leader Schumer

Biden, congressmen reach consensus on assistance to Israel and Ukraine – Senate leader Schumer

09:42 15.04.2024
EU may allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine in April, EUR 1.9 bln in May within Ukraine Facility

EU may allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine in April, EUR 1.9 bln in May within Ukraine Facility

20:45 12.04.2024
Defense Ministry: Delegations of Ukraine, USA discuss training programs for military doctors

Defense Ministry: Delegations of Ukraine, USA discuss training programs for military doctors

17:07 12.04.2024
The Netherlands provides extra EUR 1 bln in defense assistance, EUR 400 mln for recovery to Ukraine

The Netherlands provides extra EUR 1 bln in defense assistance, EUR 400 mln for recovery to Ukraine

14:39 12.04.2024
Meeting of high-ranking EU officials to be held in Brussels on April 16 to discuss next stage of humanitarian program for Ukraine - EC representative

Meeting of high-ranking EU officials to be held in Brussels on April 16 to discuss next stage of humanitarian program for Ukraine - EC representative

12:57 12.04.2024
Cabinet establishes additional payment of UAH 70,000 for military personnel, police officers performing combat missions on first line

Cabinet establishes additional payment of UAH 70,000 for military personnel, police officers performing combat missions on first line

20:50 10.04.2024
More than 35 artists, activists, scholars urge U.S. Congress to approve funding for Ukraine

More than 35 artists, activists, scholars urge U.S. Congress to approve funding for Ukraine

09:15 05.04.2024
Zelenskyy discusses with military leadership protection of Kharkiv, Sumy and southern regions with air defense

Zelenskyy discusses with military leadership protection of Kharkiv, Sumy and southern regions with air defense

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting in Dnipro

Zelenskyy holds meeting on security situation in Donetsk region

Three children aged 6 to 14 among victims of Russia's attack on Synelnykove – regional administration

Defense forces destroy 15 missiles, 14 drones, Tu-22M3 bomber last night

State Emergency Service reports eight dead, 29 injured in attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting in Dnipro

Ukraine's Ambassador to USA: We hope amendments that reduce or eliminate aid to Ukraine to be rejected

G7 Foreign Ministers express resolve to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities

Stoltenberg expects new announcements on air defense capabilities for Ukraine soon

Ukraine, Israel on same side against partnership between Russia and Iran – Yermak

Use of Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine is only matter of time – Blinken

Number of victims in Dnipro grown to 24 people – region’s head

Zelenskyy holds meeting on security situation in Donetsk region

Kyivstar appoints Olenytska director of corporate relations

URCS volunteers help people injured in missile attack on Dnipro

AD
AD
AD
AD