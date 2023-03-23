Facts

20:31 23.03.2023

Zelenskyy thanks Finland for new defense aid package

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the President and Government of Finland for approving a new defense aid package.

"Grateful to President Niinistö and Government of Finland for approving the 14th package of defense support to Ukraine worth EUR 161 million. Heavy weapons, ammunition and tanks for demining are an effective contribution to our common victory! We appreciate Finland's unflagging solidarity with Ukraine," he tweeted on Thursday.

