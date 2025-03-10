Facts

19:37 10.03.2025

Outcomes of Saudi Arabia meeting to be key to resuming US military aid to Ukraine – Rubio

1 min read
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday ahead of talks with Ukrainian officials, Al Arabiya reports.

“Speaking to reporters on the flight, Rubio expressed optimism on the planned meeting, although he added that there were still more details to be worked out on the minerals deal between Washington and Kyiv,” the ezine says.

It is noted that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will join him to meet a high-level Ukrainian delegation on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on his way to Saudi Arabia, Rubio said that Washington needed to understand Kyiv’s position and get a general idea of what concessions they’d make.

He said the results of the meeting would be key to ending the US pause in military aid to Ukraine, adding that he hoped it could be resolved, CNN reports.

“I think if we emerge there with a good meeting that we feel good about and can report back to the President, then I think decisions will be made in regards to the pause. The Ukrainians are already receiving all defensive intelligence information as we speak,” he noted.

Tags: #rubio #arabia #arrival

