Finland involved in developing peace plan for Ukraine – President

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said steps forward had been taken at the London summit and said Finland and Norway were involved in supporting the preparation of a peace plan being developed jointly by Ukraine, Britain and France.

"At this stage, Ukraine, Britain and France will take responsibility for developing a peace plan," Stubb told Finnish broadcaster Yle.

However, he did not specify how and who from Finland would participate in the planning.

"We will have negotiations with Ukraine in the coming days," the Finnish president said.

The issue of the share of non-EU countries was also raised at the meeting. "We have stressed from many sides that the negotiations and preparations should include not only the EU, but also the UK, Norway and Turkey, which were also present at this meeting," Stubb said.

According to the Finnish President, the meeting put Europe back on track.

The aim of all participants was to end the war, while supporting Ukraine militarily, politically and economically. However, the meeting did not make new commitments to the introduction of European troops into Ukraine. "The UK and France are committed to some presence of troops in Ukraine. But those countries that share a border with Russia and are responsible for protecting NATO on that border understand that their contributions are different," Stubb said.

The head of the Finnish state also mentioned the three-phase model that Finland had previously put forward, according to which Ukraine is first supported and pressure on the Russian Federation is increased.

The Finnish President also noted that the organisers believe it is necessary to achieve progress in using Russia's frozen assets.

He expressed his belief that progress must be made in the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on mineral resources. According to Stubb, it was clear at the meeting that Europe needs the United States and the security guarantees it offers.