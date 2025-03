Lammy discusses prospects for peace process in Ukraine with Rubio and Sybiha

Photo: https://x.com/DavidLammy

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha ahead of talks in Saudi Arabia.

“Good to talk with Marco Rubio and then Andriy Sybiha today about how we keep the process for peace moving forward ahead of discussions in Saudi Arabia,” Lammy said on X.