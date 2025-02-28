Zelenskyy: I think Trump will not stop military support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope that the United States will not stop military support for Ukraine during his term.

"The United States has been on our side since the beginning of the occupation. I am sure that the United States, the president, will not stop. This is very important," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists' questions about whether U.S. assistance will continue after the signing of the agreement.

He added that he hopes that Trump and other allies will be able to make the Russian Federation withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine.

"If Trump stops Putin, he will bring peace to our country," Zelenskyy noted.