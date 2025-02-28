Facts

19:49 28.02.2025

Zelenskyy: I think Trump will not stop military support for Ukraine

1 min read
Zelenskyy: I think Trump will not stop military support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope that the United States will not stop military support for Ukraine during his term.

"The United States has been on our side since the beginning of the occupation. I am sure that the United States, the president, will not stop. This is very important," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists' questions about whether U.S. assistance will continue after the signing of the agreement.

He added that he hopes that Trump and other allies will be able to make the Russian Federation withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine.

"If Trump stops Putin, he will bring peace to our country," Zelenskyy noted.

Tags: #president #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:36 28.02.2025
Trump who he stands with: I'm between two of them, I don't want to speak badly about anyone

Trump who he stands with: I'm between two of them, I don't want to speak badly about anyone

20:52 27.02.2025
Witkoff announces US intentions to extract minerals in Russia after signing ‘peace deal’ with Ukraine

Witkoff announces US intentions to extract minerals in Russia after signing ‘peace deal’ with Ukraine

20:10 27.02.2025
Rutte after talk with Trump: NATO members to provide Ukraine with ‘billions of dollars more in aid’

Rutte after talk with Trump: NATO members to provide Ukraine with ‘billions of dollars more in aid’

19:40 27.02.2025
MFA on Ukrainian delegation's visit to US: further support, next steps that will follow framework agreement between countries to be discussed

MFA on Ukrainian delegation's visit to US: further support, next steps that will follow framework agreement between countries to be discussed

14:31 27.02.2025
Agreement with USA is agreement to preserve Ukrainian state – Poroshenko

Agreement with USA is agreement to preserve Ukrainian state – Poroshenko

20:50 26.02.2025
Ukraine not on agenda of Russian-American talks in Turkey

Ukraine not on agenda of Russian-American talks in Turkey

20:29 26.02.2025
Europe should invest more in its defense and rely less on USA

Europe should invest more in its defense and rely less on USA

20:14 26.02.2025
Cabinet adopts decisions necessary for signing agreement with USA on minerals – Shmyhal

Cabinet adopts decisions necessary for signing agreement with USA on minerals – Shmyhal

20:10 26.02.2025
USA abstains from statement by WTO members condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine

USA abstains from statement by WTO members condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine

20:06 26.02.2025
Trump on concessions in war: You can forget about NATO

Trump on concessions in war: You can forget about NATO

HOT NEWS

Trump who he stands with: I'm between two of them, I don't want to speak badly about anyone

During dispute with Zelenskyy, Trump admits not signing agreement, accuses Zelenskyy of disrespect

Zelenskyy to Trump: Ukraine has experience with ceasefires, Putin repeatedly violates them

No deal can be reached without compromises – Trump on peace agreement

Trump hopes to end war quickly, does not want to send lot of weapons – meeting with Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy leaves White House early without any comments to press

Trump on talks between Zelenskyy, Putin: They don't like each other, that's how circumstances turn out

During dispute with Zelenskyy, Trump admits not signing agreement, accuses Zelenskyy of disrespect

Zelenskyy to Trump: Ukraine has experience with ceasefires, Putin repeatedly violates them

No deal can be reached without compromises – Trump on peace agreement

Trump hopes to end war quickly, does not want to send lot of weapons – meeting with Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy at meeting with Trump insists on EU presence together with USA at negotiating table with Russia

Reduction in UN funding from USA leads to aid suspension to Ukraine's regions – Guterres

Zelenskyy at meeting with Trump insists on EU presence together with USA at negotiating table with Russia

Zelenskyy to Trump: I think together we can stop Putin

AD