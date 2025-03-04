Finish FM on peace in Ukraine: Europe has unique opportunity to chart own future

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has spoken about the importance of transatlantic ties in the context of the path to sustainable peace in Ukraine, but also about the need for Europe to strengthen its own defense.

"We in Europe have a unique opportunity to take charge of our own future. This does not mean that we would do this at the expense of our transatlantic ties. On the contrary, by starting to better bear our own weight, we strengthen the partnership that is so important for both sides of the Atlantic," Valtonen said during a speech in London at the event "Keeping the Peace on NATO's Longest Border with Russia," organized by Chatham House on March 4, 2025.

She noted that now is the time for European leadership.

"I expect the meeting in Brussels this week to result in concrete and significant commitments for additional EU support for Ukraine, as well as decisive steps towards strengthening European defense... We have reached a point where decisions cannot be symbolic - they must have consequences. Let me be absolutely clear: if we do not act now, we will pay a much higher price later," the Finnish Foreign Minister said.

According to Valtonen, when the EU and the US are together, they are an unstoppable force for peace, security and freedom. "The transatlantic partnership has historically been strong - and it must remain so. President Trump is certainly right that we in Europe must do more for our own security. But for both the US and Europe to achieve peace in Ukraine and strengthen transatlantic security, we must build peace through the strength of alliances. This applies to security and defense, as well as global economic and technological competition," she said. The Finnish Foreign Minister noted that the benefits of any agreement that may emerge from the negotiations launched between the US and Russia will not be assessed on the day of signing - they will be judged daily from then on. "To make sure that the agreement is a good one, the US will need us, the Europeans. The transatlantic partnership and the role of the UK," She said.

She also noted the increase in defense spending in the UK and EU countries.

"Together, the EU and the UK have a GDP almost ten times larger than Russia. We have the means. Whether we have the political will is a matter of priority, and no priority is higher than ensuring the safety of our citizens. By doing more than Europe, we also demonstrate through our actions our value as a reliable, indispensable transatlantic partner," the minister added.

She also noted that there can be no sustainable peace without a strong and sovereign Ukraine, and "a hasty agreement at the expense of its content and without due consideration of the consequences would endanger not only Ukraine, but also Europe and, by extension, the United States for generations to come."

"Our goal must be a just, lasting peace that respects international law, including the prohibition of annexation of territory by force," Valtonen said.