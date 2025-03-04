Ukrainian, Finnish Presidents discuss outcomes of summit in London

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with President of Finland Alexander Stubb.

"Good conversation with President Zelenskyy. We discussed the situation in Ukraine after the Summit in London on Sunday. Finland will continue to support Ukraine," Stubb said on the X social network.

As reported, Stubb came up with a plan to grant Ukraine NATO membership in the event that Russia attacks it again.

"It will be difficult for Ukraine to become a member of NATO, since Germany and the United States are skeptical about this. So why not grant Ukraine de facto membership instead?" Stubb said