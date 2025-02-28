Facts

Trump who he stands with: I'm between two of them, I don't want to speak badly about anyone

U.S. President Donald Trump said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he doesn't want to speak badly about either side of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

In response to the question of whether Trump is a mediator between Ukraine and the Russian Federation or on Ukraine's side, the U.S. president said that he is between the two of them. He explained that he did not want to speak badly about anyone and wanted to solve the problem. He added that if they couldn’t do it, the fight would continue, and it would be uncertain who would win.

