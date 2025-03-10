Denmark ready to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine – media

The Danish government and parliament have reached a consensus on the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine to ensure a future peace settlement, but there are no concrete plans yet.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told journalists about this, DR said.

The heads of the Danish Foreign and Defence Ministries met with members of the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday, where they explained the government's position on sending troops to Ukraine and received support from a wide range of parliamentary parties.

"It is important that we in Europe send the right signals to both Putin and Washington. That is what we are doing today, saying: 'If it comes to a point where a ceasefire or a peace agreement requires a European presence, Denmark is in principle ready to do so,'" Rasmussen said following the meeting with parliamentarians.

However, according to Poulsen, there are no concrete plans to send troops to Ukraine yet. "We have not decided to take on concrete commitments. This will depend on how events develop. Therefore, this is an exercise of due diligence," the head of the Danish Ministry of Defense explained.

As reported, the first to declare his "readiness and desire" to send soldiers to Ukraine as part of peacekeeping forces was British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. According to media reports, Britain and France have prepared a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European troops in Ukraine after peace is possible.