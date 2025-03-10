Facts

18:22 10.03.2025

Denmark ready to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine – media

2 min read
Denmark ready to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine – media

The Danish government and parliament have reached a consensus on the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine to ensure a future peace settlement, but there are no concrete plans yet.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told journalists about this, DR said.

The heads of the Danish Foreign and Defence Ministries met with members of the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday, where they explained the government's position on sending troops to Ukraine and received support from a wide range of parliamentary parties.

"It is important that we in Europe send the right signals to both Putin and Washington. That is what we are doing today, saying: 'If it comes to a point where a ceasefire or a peace agreement requires a European presence, Denmark is in principle ready to do so,'" Rasmussen said following the meeting with parliamentarians.

However, according to Poulsen, there are no concrete plans to send troops to Ukraine yet. "We have not decided to take on concrete commitments. This will depend on how events develop. Therefore, this is an exercise of due diligence," the head of the Danish Ministry of Defense explained.

As reported, the first to declare his "readiness and desire" to send soldiers to Ukraine as part of peacekeeping forces was British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. According to media reports, Britain and France have prepared a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European troops in Ukraine after peace is possible.

Tags: #denmark

MORE ABOUT

17:55 24.02.2025
Denmark delivers 12 F-16 aircraft, rest to be in Ukraine in 2025 – Defense Minister

Denmark delivers 12 F-16 aircraft, rest to be in Ukraine in 2025 – Defense Minister

15:16 24.02.2025
Denmark allocates $280 mln for ammunition for Ukraine, military training - PM's office

Denmark allocates $280 mln for ammunition for Ukraine, military training - PM's office

19:59 24.01.2025
Architects of Ukraine, Denmark develop manual on democratic restoration

Architects of Ukraine, Denmark develop manual on democratic restoration

11:38 07.12.2024
Second batch of F-16 for Ukraine from Denmark already in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Second batch of F-16 for Ukraine from Denmark already in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

16:33 06.12.2024
Sweden, Denmark order production of 40 CV90 vehicles for Ukraine

Sweden, Denmark order production of 40 CV90 vehicles for Ukraine

13:51 04.12.2024
Denmark to provide EUR 6 mln for restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Denmark to provide EUR 6 mln for restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

16:09 20.11.2024
Umerov visiting Denmark to discuss new investment initiative Danish Model 2.0

Umerov visiting Denmark to discuss new investment initiative Danish Model 2.0

12:57 11.11.2024
Ukraine, Denmark sign agreements worth $629 mln for production of long-range drones, anti-tank guided missiles, missiles and artillery

Ukraine, Denmark sign agreements worth $629 mln for production of long-range drones, anti-tank guided missiles, missiles and artillery

19:35 31.10.2024
AFU dpty commander tells his Danish colleague of the need to strengthen Ukrainian army with multi-purpose combat aircraft

AFU dpty commander tells his Danish colleague of the need to strengthen Ukrainian army with multi-purpose combat aircraft

15:26 29.10.2024
Zelenskyy discusses continued defense support with Danish PM

Zelenskyy discusses continued defense support with Danish PM

HOT NEWS

Talks between Ukrainian-U.S. delegations to begin at 11:00 Kyiv time

Ukraine’s team of negotiators preparing for meeting with U.S. reps in Jeddah – Yermak

Syrsky: There’s no threat to our units in Kursk region now

AFU attacks aggressor’s strategic facilities – General Staff

Some 130 out of 176 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 42 drone imitators lost in location

LATEST

Any peace agreement to mean territorial concessions for Ukraine – Rubio

Talks between Ukrainian-U.S. delegations to begin at 11:00 Kyiv time

Trump's envoy plans to visit Moscow – media

Iceland contributes additional over EUR2 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Ukraine’s team of negotiators preparing for meeting with U.S. reps in Jeddah – Yermak

One civilian injured in enemy drone attack in Kherson – authorities

Sybiha discusses paths to peace, long-term security of Ukraine with his British counterpart

Starmer, in his talk with Trump, expresses hope for resumption of US aid to Ukraine

Plan for ceasefire in Ukraine presented in Geneva

Lammy discusses prospects for peace process in Ukraine with Rubio and Sybiha

AD