Facts

18:54 10.03.2025

Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, in partnership with 3rd separate assault brigade, launch Cultural Storm grant competition

2 min read

The Ukrainian Cultural Foundation (UCF), in partnership with the Third Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, launched the Cultural Storm competition as part of the Culture During War grant program.

"The initiative, aimed at highlighting the militaristic consciousness of Ukrainians through cultural and artistic projects, has become one of the key steps within the framework of the signed memorandum of cooperation between the Ukrainian Fleet and the 3rd Separate Air Assault Brigade," the Foundation said.

It is noted that the selection of projects will take place in three stages: first, the candidates’ ideas will be evaluated by the creative council of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after which the selected applicants will undergo training sessions, and at the final stage, the projects will be evaluated using the UCF methodology.

"Since the competition was created for the military and with their participation, they will be the ones to determine current requests and priorities. The creative council will include representatives of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, the Main Intelligence Agency and Army Aviation of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the training sessions, the military will talk about the realities of service or very practical things, for example, the permissible boundaries of humor on military topics, what is appropriate to cover in projects and what is not. For its part, the UCF will explain in detail the application procedure, help to avoid typical mistakes and suggest how best to formalize a project in order to receive funding," the UCF added.

It is reported that the competition's priorities include: engaging the military in the joint creation of projects, developing memorial and commemorative practices that preserve the memory of veterans and key events of the war.

The total budget of the competition is UAH 5 million, the maximum grant amount is UAH 400,000, and the minimum is UAH 200,000.

"Project ideas dedicated to military identity can be reflected in the format of art objects, audio recordings of singles, exhibitions, video blogs, TV shows, performances, podcasts, video stories, murals, VR/AR installations and art events," the Foundation noted.

The application period will last until April 7, 2025.

Tags: #ucf

MORE ABOUT

20:20 14.11.2024
UCF Supervisory Board approves six priority areas for 2025

UCF Supervisory Board approves six priority areas for 2025

10:59 16.06.2021
Culture Minister invites UCF Supervisory Board to reconsider its decisions

Culture Minister invites UCF Supervisory Board to reconsider its decisions

11:55 14.06.2021
Berkovsky: I see no legal grounds for canceling UCF Supervisory Board's decisions

Berkovsky: I see no legal grounds for canceling UCF Supervisory Board's decisions

10:21 14.06.2021
UCF Executive Director does not see crisis in work of Fund

UCF Executive Director does not see crisis in work of Fund

HOT NEWS

Talks between Ukrainian-U.S. delegations to begin at 11:00 Kyiv time

Ukraine’s team of negotiators preparing for meeting with U.S. reps in Jeddah – Yermak

Syrsky: There’s no threat to our units in Kursk region now

AFU attacks aggressor’s strategic facilities – General Staff

Some 130 out of 176 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 42 drone imitators lost in location

LATEST

Any peace agreement to mean territorial concessions for Ukraine – Rubio

Talks between Ukrainian-U.S. delegations to begin at 11:00 Kyiv time

Trump's envoy plans to visit Moscow – media

Iceland contributes additional over EUR2 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Ukraine’s team of negotiators preparing for meeting with U.S. reps in Jeddah – Yermak

One civilian injured in enemy drone attack in Kherson – authorities

Sybiha discusses paths to peace, long-term security of Ukraine with his British counterpart

Starmer, in his talk with Trump, expresses hope for resumption of US aid to Ukraine

Plan for ceasefire in Ukraine presented in Geneva

Lammy discusses prospects for peace process in Ukraine with Rubio and Sybiha

AD