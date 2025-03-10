Facts

19:53 10.03.2025

Ukrzaliznytsia preparing competitions for renting space at train stations for grocery, pharmacy chains

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing competitions for renting space at train stations for food retail and pharmacies, the company's press service said.

"In early March, meetings were held with representatives of the pharmacy and food retail businesses. It is important for us to hear expert opinions on improving the space of train stations through the opening of grocery stores and pharmacies. There is demand for their products both among travelers and among those who see off or meet passengers," the company said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Representatives of both small businesses and large retail chains ATB, Silpo, KOLO, and SPAR joined the discussion on the topic of renting space for grocery stores.

In addition, the pharmacy chains ANTs, 911, Good Day Pharmacy participated in the discussion of the terms of renting space for pharmacies.

