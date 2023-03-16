Facts

10:25 16.03.2023

Canada to donate Ukraine eight Leopard 2 tanks in coming weeks – Defense Minister

2 min read
Canada to donate Ukraine eight Leopard 2 tanks in coming weeks – Defense Minister

Canada will transfer eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in the coming weeks, as well as the previously announced armored recovery vehicle, support equipment and ammunition, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand has said.

"Canada will donate approximately 8,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition, as well as 12 air defence missiles sourced from Canadian Armed Forces' (CAF) inventory, to sustain the air defence systems currently deployed in Ukraine. Canada will also donate more than 1,800 rounds of 105 mm tank training ammunition. This ammunition will support the donation of Leopard 1 tanks announced by Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands," Anand said at a virtual meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group hosted by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin.

Anand also said the Armed Forces have started the shipments of additional Leopard 2 main battle tanks pledged by Canada at the end of February. Canada has committed eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in total, four of which have already been delivered to Poland with a team of CAF personnel training Ukrainian soldiers on their use.

It is reported that all eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks, as well as the previously announced armored recovery vehicle, support equipment and ammunition donated by Canada, will be in Ukraine in the coming weeks. Since February 2022, Canada has provided more than $1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.

"Canada stands firm with Ukraine in the fight against Russia's illegal and unjustifiable war. We are strengthening our collaboration with our Allies and partners and are continuing to respond to Ukraine’s military needs with comprehensive military aid. We will continue to do whatever it takes to safeguard freedom, democracy, and the rules-based international order," the minister said.

Tags: #canada #leopard

MORE ABOUT

15:46 15.03.2023
Nine countries promise to send over 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

Nine countries promise to send over 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

11:45 25.02.2023
Canada to additionally provide Ukraine with four more Leopard 2 tanks

Canada to additionally provide Ukraine with four more Leopard 2 tanks

14:18 24.02.2023
First Leopard tanks from Poland already arrived in Ukraine

First Leopard tanks from Poland already arrived in Ukraine

16:22 23.02.2023
Spain may supply Ukraine with up to ten Leopard tanks – PM

Spain may supply Ukraine with up to ten Leopard tanks – PM

18:23 22.02.2023
Finland on Thurs to make decision on sending Leopards to Ukraine – media

Finland on Thurs to make decision on sending Leopards to Ukraine – media

20:22 20.02.2023
AFU to form two tank battalions from Leopard-2, six-seven battalions from Leopard-1 – Reznikov

AFU to form two tank battalions from Leopard-2, six-seven battalions from Leopard-1 – Reznikov

19:15 16.02.2023
Kuleba proposes Canadian FM to join 'aircraft coalition'

Kuleba proposes Canadian FM to join 'aircraft coalition'

17:57 06.02.2023
URCS and Canadian Red Cross donate potbelly stoves for IDPs in Cherkasy region

URCS and Canadian Red Cross donate potbelly stoves for IDPs in Cherkasy region

14:44 04.02.2023
About 150,000 Ukrainians enter Canada under CUAET – Ambassador

About 150,000 Ukrainians enter Canada under CUAET – Ambassador

16:28 02.02.2023
Red Cross Societies of Canada and Ukraine monitor joint programs

Red Cross Societies of Canada and Ukraine monitor joint programs

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: More pressure there is on Russia, faster Ukraine to restore territorial integrity, intl legal order

Pentagon Chief: Only Ukrainian leadership to make decisions regarding Bakhmut

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Podoliak leading in ranking of politicians, public figures trusted by Ukrainians – opinion poll

Zelenskyy dismisses Haidai, Hamaliy and Marchenko from posts of heads of state administrations

Nine countries promise to send over 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

LATEST

Zelenskyy: More pressure there is on Russia, faster Ukraine to restore territorial integrity, intl legal order

Pentagon Chief: Only Ukrainian leadership to make decisions regarding Bakhmut

Israel approves export licenses for anti-drone jamming systems for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Bonds case should be considered as Kremlin bribe to Yanukovych

Pentagon chief says after call with Shoigu that U.S. aircraft to continue flying 'wherever int'l law allows'

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Podoliak leading in ranking of politicians, public figures trusted by Ukrainians – opinion poll

Arakhamia: Rada to create delegation headed by Stefanchuk to lobby in USA issue of providing Ukraine with F16 fighters

Russia trying to find new red lines, set ultimatums

Commander-in-Chief of AFU Zaluzhny discusses situation on battlefield with Chief of Joint Staff of French Armed Forces, General Burkhard

Occupiers fighting with civilian population because of their own impotence - AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD